Police: Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in north Columbus Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The collision happened at 12:15 p.m. outside of the Wendy's restaurant at 739 Bethel Road. The pedestrian who was hit was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition, Columbus police said.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene following the incident.

No additional information was provided. This story will be updated as we learn more.