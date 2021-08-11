1 stabbed in altercation at downtown Columbus bus stop

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Mound Street between High Street and Front Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person was injured in a reported stabbing at a bus stop in downtown Columbus Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Mound Street between High Street and Front Street.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said a member of courthouse security applied a tourniquet to the victim before medics arrived.

Columbus police said the victim was taken to Grand Medical Center and the person's condition is described as stable.