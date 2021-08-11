1 stabbed in altercation at downtown Columbus bus stop

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person was injured in a reported stabbing at a bus stop in downtown Columbus Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Mound Street between High Street and Front Street.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said a member of courthouse security applied a tourniquet to the victim before medics arrived.
Columbus police said the victim was taken to Grand Medical Center and the person's condition is described as stable.
Columbus police said no arrests have been made and are speaking with witnesses on the scene.