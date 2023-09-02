1 severely injured after hit-and-run in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in west Columbus Friday night, police say.



According to the Columbus Division of Police, the victim was sitting in the westbound lane of Sullivant Avenue, east of the South Terrace Avenue intersection, around 10:40 p.m. when an unidentified gray or silver vehicle struck the individual.



Police said the victim had reportedly placed themselves in that position voluntarily and multiple cars had previously taken evasive action to avoid hitting them.



The individual sitting on the road suffered severe injuries and was transported to Grant Medical Center.



The vehicle did not stop after hitting the victim.



The Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.



Anyone with knowledge of the vehicle or driver is asked to call (614) 645-4767 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.