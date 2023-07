Officers were called to the 1400 block of South Hamilton Road on reports of a shooting around 1:52 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in southeast Columbus Wednesday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of South Hamilton Road on reports of a shooting around 1:52 p.m.

Police said one person was taken to Mount Carmel East with life-threatening injuries.

No information on any suspects has been released.