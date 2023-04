Police said the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 200 block of North Oakley Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is injured following a shooting in the North Hilltop neighborhood Monday night.

Upon arrival, officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, but is now described as "stable."

Police did not provide any information on a suspect.