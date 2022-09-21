1 seriously injured in crash on state Route 315

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a crash in north Columbus Wednesday evening.
Columbus police said the crash happened on state Route 315 near West Lane Avenue around 8:54 p.m.
According to the Columbus Division of Fire, one person was extricated from a car and taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical center in serious condition.
As of 10:30 p.m., all southbound lanes of state Route 315 near West Lane Avenue had reopened after being previously closed.
