Sheriff: 1 seriously injured in crash on I-270 near Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 270 near Easton Saturday afternoon, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at 2:16 p.m. in the area of I-270 north and the Agler Road overpass. The sheriff’s office says a Nissan Altima was traveling north in the right lane of the Easton access lanes when it lost control.

The Nissan then traveled into the left lane and through a ditch before striking the bridge support.

Deputies and first responders from the Columbus Division of Fire responded to the crash. The driver, who was the only occupant in the car, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation.