COLUMBUS, Ohio — A motorcyclist is seriously injured after colliding with another vehicle in Columbus late Thursday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and Summit Street around 10:30 p.m., according to Columbus police.

The motorcyclist was taken to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and described as critical, police said.

No other injuries were reported.