COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured during a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Police said the person, only described as a male, walked into Doctors Hospital around 3 p.m. with a gunshot wound. He was flown to Grant Medical Center and is in critical condition.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Doulton Court, according to police.

Police did not release any additional information.