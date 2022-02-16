x
1 seriously injured during Linden drive-by shooting

According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened shortly after 12:50 am. on the 1100 block of East 26th Avenue.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is seriously injured after being shot inside a Linden home early Wednesday morning.

Police at the scene said the victim was inside when someone drove by the home and fired more than a dozen rounds. The woman was inside the home when she was struck by gunfire. 

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in serious but non-life-threatening condition, according to Columbus Police. 

East 26th Ave. is currently blocked off from Ontario Ave. to Hamilton Ave. 

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

