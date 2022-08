The shooting happened on the 2400 block of South High Street just before 12:20 a.m., according to Columbus police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a shooting at a south Columbus bar early Wednesday morning.

Columbus police said the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Police have not yet provided information on a suspect.