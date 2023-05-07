1 seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in north Columbus

The incident happened near the intersection of Summit Street and East 13th Avenue around 2:00 a.m.

A person is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in north Columbus early Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police were called to Summit Street, near the East 13th Avenue intersection, shortly after 2 a.m.

Officers said a gray Lincoln Navigator was traveling southbound on Summit Street when the vehicle struck an unidentified person who was crossing an intersection. That person was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment and is expected to survive.

Columbus police said the vehicle fled the scene before police arrived but was later located and the driver has been identified.