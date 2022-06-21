1 seriously injured after being shot in Hilltop

The shooting happened in front of a BP gas station on the 2800 block of Sullivant Avenue just after 1:30 a.m., according to Columbus Police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in serious condition after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus early Tuesday morning.

Police at the scene said the incident started with an altercation between two people, which led to gunfire.

Police said the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and is currently in surgery.

There are no details on a suspect at this point, police said.