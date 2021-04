It happened just before 3:40 a.m. at the intersection of East 15th Avenue and North Fourth Street.

One person is in serious condition after a shooting in the Weinland Park neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Columbus police.

Officers were called just before 3:40 a.m. to the intersection of East 15th Avenue and North 4th Street.

Authorities rushed the victim to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment.