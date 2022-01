Police were called to the 2600 block of Independence Village Center Drive around 10:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in serious condition following a shooting in east Columbus Sunday night.

Columbus police say they were called to the 2600 block of Independence Village Center Drive around 10:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Police found one person suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to Mount Carmel East for treatment.

There is no word on a possible suspect.