ODNR: 1 rescued, 1 still missing after high winds caused boat to capsize at Hoover Reservoir

According to a spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, two people went missing after high winds caused their boat to capsize just after 2 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The search for a person who went missing at Hoover Reservoir after their boat capsized Saturday afternoon has been suspended due to weather.

According to a spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, two people went missing after high winds caused their boat to capsize just after 2 p.m. One was rescued, while the other has not yet been found.

ODNR suspended the search for the other person due to the weather. Officers will resume searching Sunday morning, if possible, according to the spokesperson.

No further information is available.