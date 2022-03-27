1 person taken to hospital following house fire in western Franklin County

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

GALLOWAY, Ohio — One person was taken to a hospital after a house fire Sunday morning in western Franklin County.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin says the fire happened around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Iris Trail Drive in Galloway.

The fire is believed to have started inside a bedroom of the home, according to Martin.

The person who was taken to a hospital is being treated for possible smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross was called in to provide assistance.