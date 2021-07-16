Man shot, killed in east Columbus Thursday night

Officers responded to a Shotspotter alert just after 11:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Geers Avenue just off of East Livingston Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was shot and killed in east Columbus Thursday night.

Columbus police responded to alerts of the shooting just after 11:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Geers Avenue, just off of East Livingston Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man, who had been shot, in front of the residence. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died.

Witnesses said they saw a white SUV leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Police said the suspect drove himself to Mount Carmel East Hospital after being shot. His condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities said they found a gun with the victim.