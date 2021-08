The shooting happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 71 near State Route 104 around 3:50 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was shot in a vehicle on Interstate 71 in south Columbus Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The right two lanes of I-71 are shut down.