The crash happened at the corner of Williams Road and Groveport Road just before 5:10 a.m., according to Columbus police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a car crash in southeast Columbus early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the corner of Williams Road and Groveport Road just before 5:10 a.m., according to Columbus police.

The victim was pronounced dead at 5:15 a.m.

Williams Rd. between the railroad tracks and Groveport Rd. is currently closed.