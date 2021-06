Officers were called just after 6 a.m. to the 4100 block of Larry Place near South Hamilton Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was found in a pickup truck shot and killed in east Columbus Saturday morning, according to police.

Authorities said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

This is the 97th homicide in Columbus this year.