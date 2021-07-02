Man killed in early morning shooting in South Franklinton

Columbus police responded to reports of the shooting on Van Buren Drive just before 5:30 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed in a shooting in the south Franklinton area on Friday morning.

Columbus police responded to reports of the shooting on Van Buren Drive just before 5:30 a.m. There, officers found a man who was pronounced dead minutes later.

Police said the shooting took place following an earlier argument between two men. At one point, the victim allegedly got out of the car and was attempting to run away when police say he was shot in the back and head several times.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

The fatal shooting brings the total to 101 homicides reported in Columbus just this year.