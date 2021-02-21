1 person injured in shooting at Reynoldsburg IHOP, suspect in custody

Reynoldsburg Police went to the restaurant, located at 2413 Taylor Square Drive, Sunday around 4 a.m.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — One person was hurt in a shooting that happened Sunday morning at an IHOP restaurant in Reynoldsburg.

Reynoldsburg Police went to the restaurant, located at 2413 Taylor Square Drive, around 4 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say it's not clear if the shooting happened inside or outside the restaurant.

A suspect has been arrested.

The suspect's name has not been released. Police have also not released details on possible charges.