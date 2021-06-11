1 person injured in Mifflin Township house fire

The fire started around 3:35 a.m. in the 2600 block of Berell Avenue, which is near Denune Avenue and Agler Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in a Mifflin Township house fire Friday morning, according to the Metropolitan Emergency Communications Center.

Authorities said the victim was taken to Ohio State East Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.