1 person in critical condition following 2-vehicle crash in Madison Township

One person is in critical condition following a serious crash on Monday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 11:35 p.m. at the intersection of Noe Bixby Road and Harbor Boulevard in Madison Township.

Deputies said a vehicle traveling southbound on Noe Bixby Road approaching Harbor Boulevard disregarded a red light. That vehicle then hit another vehicle at the intersection.

The driver going southbound was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Grant Medical Center and is expected to be OK.