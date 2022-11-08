1 seriously hurt after vehicle crash near Dublin

Police told 10TV that the intersection of Sawmill Road and West Case Road will likely remain closed for several hours.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash near Dublin Tuesday night.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the collision happened at 9:33 p.m. at the intersection of Sawmill Road and West Case Road.

One person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition, police said. Another person was treated at the scene and is expected to be okay.

