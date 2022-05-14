1 person hurt, suspect in custody after shots fired at bar near Ohio State campus

Officials with Ohio State University Emergency Management posted on social media that police have a suspect in custody.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was hurt in a shooting at a bar near Ohio State's campus early Saturday morning.

Columbus police confirm officers went to Bullwinkles, located at 1770 North High Street after on a report of shots fired around 2 a.m.

According to police, one person was shot in the leg. The victim was taken to a hospital and was described as stable.

