1 person hurt in shooting involving Columbus police officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was hurt Saturday morning in a shooting involving a Columbus police officer.

According to police, officers went to the 6800 block of Flags Center Drive just west of Cleveland Avenue on the city's north side around 1:25 a.m.

Police say a fight broke out in the parking lot of a strip mall. Gunshots were then fired.

Officials say, as a result of the gunfire, an officer fired a weapon.

The person who was hurt was taken to a hospital and was listed as stable.

It is not known if the person who was hurt was shot by the officer or someone else.

Columbus police say no officers were hurt.

The officer who fired a weapon has not been identified.