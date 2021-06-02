1 person injured in shooting at Columbus bar

Authorities said an officer called in the shooting just before 11:50 p.m. to Avalon, located at 205 N. 5th Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in the hospital after a shooting at a downtown Columbus bar Tuesday night, according to police.

Authorities said an officer called in the shooting just before 11:50 p.m. to Avalon Dance Club, located at 205 N. 5th Street. It is unknown if the shooting happened inside the bar.

The victim was struck one time in the right shoulder and taken to Grant Hospital in stable condition.