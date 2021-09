The shooting happened at an Exxon gas station in the 600 block of East 5th Avenue at around 3:30 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a gas station in Columbus Monday morning, according to police.

At this time, East 5th Ave. on Interstate 71 is blocked off.

According to police, the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

There is no suspect information at this time.