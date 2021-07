The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the person was hit at the intersection of West Broad Street and Murray Hill Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Prairie Township Wednesday morning.

The person was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

The sheriff's office said the driver stayed at the scene.