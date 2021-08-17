x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 person found shot, killed early Tuesday morning in Columbus

One person was found in the street with a gunshot wound on the 800 block of Greenfield Drive, just west of Harmon Avenue and north of Greenlawn Avenue.
Credit: WBNS

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in Columbus early Tuesday morning.

One person was found in the street with a gunshot wound on the 800 block of Greenfield Drive, just west of Harmon Avenue and north of Greenlawn Avenue.

Columbus police were called to the scene just after 1:15 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead at 1:51 a.m., according to police. 

There is no suspect information at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.