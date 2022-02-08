1 dies in Circleville housefire Monday night

The Circleville Fire Department said smoke detectors were found inside the home, but they were not working.

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — One person is dead after a house fire in Circleville Monday night.

The person was found inside a house that is divided into two apartments on the 300 block of Logan Street just before 7:30 p.m., according to the Circleville Fire Department.

The Circleville Police Department was first to the scene, but due to smoke, they were unable to enter the home. Residents in the main living area of the home were able to get out safely.

The Circleville Fire Department said smoke detectors were found inside the home, but they were not working.