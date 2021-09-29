1 person dies following officer-involved shooting in southeast Columbus

Columbus police said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Kimberly Parkway East.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in southeast Columbus on Wednesday.

Dispatchers received a 911 call and detailed hearing a man and woman arguing. While the line was open, the woman reportedly said the man had a knife.

Shots were fired after officers responded and one person was taken to Grant Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead roughly one hour later.

Police said no officers were injured in the shooting.