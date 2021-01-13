1 dead following shooting in Linden neighborhood

There's no word on what led up to the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting that happened Monday night in the Linden neighborhood.

Columbus police were called to the E&E Food Market in the 700 block of East Hudson Street, just east of Osceola Avenue around 7:25 p.m.

According to police, the victim was a male. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the person's name or age.

