1 dead following shooting in Linden neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting that happened Monday night in the Linden neighborhood.
Columbus police were called to the E&E Food Market in the 700 block of East Hudson Street, just east of Osceola Avenue around 7:25 p.m.
According to police, the victim was a male. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities have not released the person's name or age.
There's no word on what led up to the shooting.
Police are questioning several people who were at the scene.