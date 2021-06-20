Man dead after shooting in southwest Columbus

Columbus police say officers went to a reported shooting on Frank Road Saturday around 11:20 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting Saturday night in southwest Columbus.

Columbus police say officers went to the 800 block of Frank Road around 11:20 p.m.

The victim, who police have identified as 20-year-old Victor Castorrena, was found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Grant Medical Center and died at 11:47 p.m.

The shooting happened toward the end of a 24-hour cease-fire period where community members called for peace between 12 a.m. Saturday and 12 a.m. Sunday in honor of Juneteenth.

Police have not given any information about a suspect.

This is the 92nd homicide of 2021 in Columbus.