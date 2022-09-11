1 dead, 1 critical after car crash near Dublin

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another critically hurt after a two-vehicle crash near Dublin Tuesday night.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, the crash happened at 9:33 p.m. at the intersection of Sawmill Road and West Case Road.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, police said. Initially, police said another person was treated at the scene and was expected to be okay. Another person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition, police said.
The intersection has since reopened following the crash.