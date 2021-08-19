Woman killed in shooting near Hilltop area

According to police, reports of the shooting came in shortly after 5:50 a.m. in the 3000 block of Eakin Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was killed in a shooting near the Hilltop area on Thursday morning.

According to Columbus police, reports of the shooting came in shortly after 5:50 a.m. in the 3000 block of Eakin Road.

The woman was taken to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

Police confirmed there was a toddler in the apartment at the time of the shooting who is being taken under the care of children services.