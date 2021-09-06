Man critically injured in north Columbus shooting

The shooting took place on the 2000 block of Fitzroy Drive at around 11:45 p.m., according to Columbus police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 29-year-old man was critically injured in a north Columbus shooting late Sunday night.

Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in critical condition, but police say he is expected to recover from his injuries.

Anyone that has information regarding this incident is asked to contact Felony Assault Unit Detective Rosch at (614) 645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.