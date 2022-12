The shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 300 block of South Warren Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured in an early morning shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 300 block of South Warren Avenue just after 4:40 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

Police found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.