1 man dead following shooting in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 32-year-old man is dead following a shooting in east Columbus early Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Officers responded to the 3100 block of Sterling Lane shortly before 12:30 a.m. Once on scene, police said they found Henry Moore Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound.
Moore was taken to Grant Medical Center to be treated. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to police.
No arrests have been made. Columbus police said no other information is available at this time.