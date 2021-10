There's no word on what caused the crash.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Fire reports one person was critically injured in a crash Sunday morning just south of The Ohio State University Airport.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Case Road.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin says a car hit a guardrail, and at least one person was extricated from the vehicle.

The victim was taken to Riverside Medical Center.

There's no word on what caused the crash.