Cleveland Avenue at East 25th Avenue is currently closed. Drivers can take Joyce Avenue as a detour.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured after jumping out of a moving vehicle in northeast Columbus Monday morning, according to police.

Columbus police said the incident happened at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East 25th Avenue at 6:54 a.m.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and is expected to survive, according to police.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene.