COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say one person is in critical condition after a pick-up truck crashed on the city's west side Wednesday evening.

The crash happened in the area of West Broad Street and Galloway Road just after 7:30 p.m.

The person who was hurt was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Police did not say if the person who was injured was the driver of the truck.