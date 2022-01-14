1 person critical after Franklin Twp. crash

The crash happened just after 12:40 a.m. on Frank Road, west of Interstate 71. The driver was taken to Grant Hospital in critical condition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically hurt in a car crash in Franklin Township early Friday morning.

The crash happened just after 12:40 a.m.on Frank Road, west of Interstate 71, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said the driver of a blue 2010 Nissan Altima was driving east on Frank Rd. when they lost control of the vehicle and ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle then hit a culvert before it came to a complete stop.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Franklin Township Police, Columbus Police Department and fire department personnel responded to the scene.

The driver was taken to Grant Hospital and remains in critical condition.