I-71 South is currently closed from I-270 East to East Crooke Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is critical after a crash in Columbus early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 71 just after 12:52 a.m., according to Columbus police.

One vehicle was involved in the crash. The person was taken to Riverside Medical Center, police said.

I-71 South is currently closed from I-270 East to East Crooke Road.