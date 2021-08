The incident happened just before midnight at the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and North Hamilton Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in northeast Columbus.

The incident happened just before midnight at the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and North Hamilton Road, according to Columbus police.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital.

Authorities do not have any information on whether or not the driver who hit the victim stayed on the scene.