1 missing, 1 hurt in possible Fayette County house explosion

FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — One person is missing and another is hurt after a possible home explosion Saturday morning in Fayette County.

Fayette County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Andy Bivens said the incident happened in the 1900 block of Good Hope-New Holland Road SE in New Holland around 7:30 a.m.

Two people were inside the home at the time.

Bivens said one of those people is now missing and the other was flown by a medical helicopter to a hospital in Columbus.

No other injuries have been reported.

Bivens said he could not say it was an actual explosion until fire investigators look at the scene, he said the debris pattern is consistent with an explosion.

The Division of the State Fire Marshal is going to the scene to investigate.