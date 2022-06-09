x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Circle K in west Columbus

This marks the 60th person in Ohio since 2012 to win $1 million or more for Powerball’s 5-of-5 prize.
Credit: AP Photo/Tony Dejak
A clerk retrieves a Powerball lottery ticket from the machine, Friday, Jan. 8, 2016, in Lyndhurst, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Circle K in west Columbus sold a $1 million Powerball ticket to a lucky customer on Wednesday night. 

This marks the 60th person in Ohio since 2012 to win $1 million or more for Powerball’s 5-of-5 prize. According to a release from the Ohio Lottery, the winning numbers on Wednesday’s ticket were 22-39-43-62-64 +7 PP=4. The odds of winning that prize are reportedly one in 11.7 million.  

For selling a winning ticket, the Circle K located at 5499 Hall Road will receive a $1,000 sales bonus. 

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize. As of this writing, no one has come forward. 

The jackpot now sits at $229 million for Saturday’s drawing. Customers have until 10 p.m. this Saturday to purchase a ticket for that drawing. 

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Severe weather in Ohio: Tornado hits Meijer distribution center, crews work to restore power