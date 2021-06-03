$1 million or free groceries for a year: Kroger offering prizes for getting COVID-19 vaccine

Between June 3 and July 10, Kroger is giving away $1 million to five winners and free groceries for a year to 50 winners.

Between June 3 and July 10, Kroger is giving away $5 million, reflecting a $1 million winner each week for five weeks, as well free groceries for a year to 50 winners. Ten winners for the free groceries will be selected for five weeks.

Kroger said to enter, participants must be 18 years of age or older, and legally reside and physically be located in one of the 50 United States or Washington, D.C.

They also must have received at least one dose of their COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger Family Company or by a Kroger Family Company healthcare professional at an off-site event.